Thailand\'s working team seeks to ease impact of US tariff hike

Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, Permanent Secretary of the Commerce Ministry, who chairs the working team on US economic policies, stated that the US tax hike will affect global trade. The US is Thailand’s largest export market, he noted.

He pointed out that Thailand previously faced a US 25% tariff hike on steel and aluminium, which took effect on March 12, 2025, as well as a 25% tariff on automobiles and components introduced on Thursday.

Recently, Thailand faced a reciprocal tariff of 36% due to its 72% tariff charge on US goods.

He warned that two to three product categories, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and forest products, are at risk of further reciprocal tariffs, as Thailand imposes an 11% higher tariff on US industrial and agricultural goods. Additionally, he mentioned that rice, processed shrimp, tyres and car components would also be affected.

The US tariff hike could lead to losses of up to US$8 billion (275 billion baht), he said.