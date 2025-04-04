Bangkok Rights Fair 2025 sees 20% growth, strengthens ASEAN hub

The event is being held alongside the 53rd National Book Fair and the 23rd Bangkok International Book Fair 2025 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.
Duangporn Sudhisomboon, Vice President of International Affairs at the Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (PUBAT), said the second edition of the book copyright trading had resulted in business negotiations valued at 68 million baht, up 10% compared to the previous event.
The most popular books remain novels, children's books and educational books, she said.
She explained that boys’ love, girls’ love, and LGBTQ novels are popular in ASEAN nations. Malaysia shows more interest in children's books, while Europe leans more towards history books, she added.
“The Bangkok Rights Fair 2025 has attracted significant attention from many countries. This year, the largest number of participants were from China, Taiwan and Japan, as well as the Philippines, Malaysia and European nations,” she said.
“Based on the positive response, the association plans to take publishers on roadshows at various events worldwide to introduce Thai copyrighted works to more countries.”
In its ongoing effort to promote Thailand as one of the world’s leading book fair organisers, PUBAT is promoting Thai soft power alongside hosting activities abroad, such as in Taiwan and South Korea.
The association also plans to attend the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany to promote Thai books internationally, Duangporn added.
Theerapat Charoensuk, a member of PUBAT's executive committee, said the Bangkok Rights Fair 2025 had been a success, despite the earthquake last week.
He said that this success reinforces Thailand’s position as the book hub of ASEAN, with expectations for the country to become the book hub of Asia in the next five years, and a global destination for copyright trading within ten years.
“Thailand is a country that is open in many ways. Hence, it is a great opportunity for us to expand the book industry and copyright work into foreign markets, further establishing Thailand as a global destination for travel and tourism,” he said.