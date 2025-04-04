Bangkok Rights Fair 2025 sees 20% growth, strengthens ASEAN hub

The event is being held alongside the 53rd National Book Fair and the 23rd Bangkok International Book Fair 2025 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

Duangporn Sudhisomboon, Vice President of International Affairs at the Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (PUBAT), said the second edition of the book copyright trading had resulted in business negotiations valued at 68 million baht, up 10% compared to the previous event.

The most popular books remain novels, children's books and educational books, she said.

She explained that boys’ love, girls’ love, and LGBTQ novels are popular in ASEAN nations. Malaysia shows more interest in children's books, while Europe leans more towards history books, she added.