Thailand Eyes US LNG Boost Amid Trump Tax Concerns

Thailand's Finance Minister is set to hold crucial talks on Wednesday morning with the state-owned energy giant PTT in a bid to bolster liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from the United States.

The move comes as the Thai government prepares for discussions in America regarding trade policies and potential tax implications under a possible future Trump administration.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Pichai Chunhavajira will convene with representatives from PTT at the Ministry of Finance in Bangkok.

The primary focus of the meeting will be to iron out any potential hurdles concerning natural gas (LNG) supplies ahead of Pichai's trip to the United States with the Thailand delegation from 17th to 20th April 2025.

