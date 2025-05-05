Ratchada Night Market Shuts Doors Suddenly, Leaving Businesses in the Lurch

A popular night market in Bangkok's Ratchada district, The One Ratchada, has announced its sudden closure, leaving over 130 businesses facing potential ruin and staff facing unemployment.

The market, which had been operating for around two to three years, officially ceased trading on May 5th, 2025.

"Krungthep Turakij" newspaper spoke to a restaurant owner who had been trading at the market for over two years.

They revealed that the market's owner convened an emergency meeting with all vendors on the evening of April 29th, informing them of the immediate closure due to the expiration of the land lease.

The news came as a shock to traders, who were given just days' notice. Many had invested heavily in stock and infrastructure, with some facing losses running into hundreds of thousands of baht.

The closure also means job losses for numerous staff, particularly those whose employers have no alternative locations.

The owner of The One Ratchada has offered affected businesses the opportunity to relocate to the Night Bazaar near Ladprao underground station, with an initial rental fee of 1,000 baht for three months and reduced utility costs, allowing them to begin trading in June.

However, business owners are sceptical about the new location, noting its previous unsuccessful run as a night market and its primary clientele of Chinese tourists due to nearby hotels. Most are reluctant to move.

The affected traders are now holding discussions to explore further compensation measures from the market owner.

