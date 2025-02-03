Bangkok Train Night Market derailed by lack of foreign visitors

Visitors to the Train Night Market DanNeramit in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district last month were shocked to find the once-bustling attraction shuttered and deserted. The vast market operated for just one year and nine months before closing due to a lack of foreign visitors, according to an expert from the Thai Real Estate Business School.

Opened on April 28, 2023, the night market spanned 33 rai (5.3 hectares) near Phahonyothin Road, set amid the remnants of Thailand’s first amusement park, which operated from 1976 to 2000.

DanNeramit was a branch of the well-known Jodd Fairs night market operated by Rod’s and Son Co. Its founder, Pairoj Roikaew, had planned for five years of operations.