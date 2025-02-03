Bangkok Train Night Market derailed by lack of foreign visitors

Visitors to the Train Night Market DanNeramit in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district last month were shocked to find the once-bustling attraction shuttered and deserted. The vast market operated for just one year and nine months before closing due to a lack of foreign visitors, according to an expert from the Thai Real Estate Business School.
Opened on April 28, 2023, the night market spanned 33 rai (5.3 hectares) near Phahonyothin Road, set amid the remnants of Thailand’s first amusement park, which operated from 1976 to 2000.
DanNeramit was a branch of the well-known Jodd Fairs night market operated by Rod’s and Son Co. Its founder, Pairoj Roikaew, had planned for five years of operations.
However, retail expert Thaninrat Pakdeepinyo said Train Night Market DanNeramit failed to attract the mix of Thai and foreign shoppers that drives the success of its sister market, Jodd Fairs Rama 9 in Huai Khwang district.
Though both areas have large shopping malls, he noted that the Rama IX neighbourhood has a higher population density, with a mix of commercial buildings, offices, and residences.
“Customers in the Rama IX area come from several countries, resulting in high purchasing power,” he said, adding that most customers in the Dan Neramit area are Thais.
Thaninrat said the closure of Train Night Market DanNeramit should not affect operations at the existing Jodd Fairs Rama 9 and Train Night Market in Prawet district, as well as the new Jodd Fairs Ratchada in Din Daeng district.
Jodd Fairs Ratchada boasts 800 stalls spread across 5.6 rai (0.89 hectares) near Thailand Cultural Centre MRT station.
“My goal is to make Thai night markets must-visit destinations for people from around the world,” said Pairoj, adding that Bangkok’s bazaars are ramping up promotional activities during the high season to attract Thai and international tourists.