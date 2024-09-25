Fortune Hotel rebrands as Avani Ratchada Bangkok

The renovation will encompass upgrading all 231 deluxe standard guest rooms, enhancing meeting and banquet facilities, and modernising the hotel's overall amenities. Work will start in the second quarter of next year and conclude by the end of September.
Following its rebranding from Grand Mercure Fortune to Avani under the Minor Group, the hotel is adopting a lifestyle concept dubbed “Eat-Meet-Shop-Pray” to immerse guests in the Bangkok experience.
“Our concept leverages the hotel’s prime location, surrounded by offices, shopping centres, conference venues, street food and restaurants, cultural attractions, and top hospitals,” Chidchanok explained. "This unique positioning, combined with easy access via Rama 9 MRT Station, enables us to cater to a diverse clientele—from corporate travellers and leisure guests to those who travel for health and medical services.”
The hotel anticipates an increase in occupancy rates and average daily rates, and hopes to attract new clientele from Europe and the Middle East, while increasing revenue from more frequent use of upgraded meeting facilities.
Currently, 60% of guests are from China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, with 10% being airline crew and 15% Thai nationals. The room rate generates the majority of revenue (65%), with the remainder coming from in-house dining and banquets.
The launch of Avani Ratchada Bangkok is part of Minor Hotels’ broader strategy to expand the Avani brand globally. The company plans to open more than 200 new hotels worldwide between 2024 and 2026, including investments in Thailand.
“The ongoing recovery in the tourism industry is a promising factor contributing to improved performance post-rebranding. We target to increase revenue by 10% in 2025 and achieve revenue growth by 25-30% by the end of 2027,” Chidchanok stated.
Avani Ratchada Bangkok has 402 rooms adorned with art and maps of old Bangkok. Guests can enjoy all-day dining at One Ratchada restaurant or indulge in Chinese cuisine at Nan Yuan Chinese Restaurant. Two bars, the Metro Lounge and The Pantry, cater to different guest preferences.
The AvaniFit wellness centre on the 12th floor features an outdoor swimming pool, spa, sauna, and Japanese-style onsen. For events, the hotel provides 11 meeting rooms and a 924-square-metre grand ballroom.
Avani Ratchada Bangkok marks a new collaboration between CP LAND, Thailand's leading real estate developer, and Minor Hotels, a subsidiary of Minor International, one of the largest and most prominent hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle companies in the Asia-Pacific region.