Fortune Hotel rebrands as Avani Ratchada Bangkok

The renovation will encompass upgrading all 231 deluxe standard guest rooms, enhancing meeting and banquet facilities, and modernising the hotel's overall amenities. Work will start in the second quarter of next year and conclude by the end of September.

Following its rebranding from Grand Mercure Fortune to Avani under the Minor Group, the hotel is adopting a lifestyle concept dubbed “Eat-Meet-Shop-Pray” to immerse guests in the Bangkok experience.

“Our concept leverages the hotel’s prime location, surrounded by offices, shopping centres, conference venues, street food and restaurants, cultural attractions, and top hospitals,” Chidchanok explained. "This unique positioning, combined with easy access via Rama 9 MRT Station, enables us to cater to a diverse clientele—from corporate travellers and leisure guests to those who travel for health and medical services.”

The hotel anticipates an increase in occupancy rates and average daily rates, and hopes to attract new clientele from Europe and the Middle East, while increasing revenue from more frequent use of upgraded meeting facilities.

Currently, 60% of guests are from China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, with 10% being airline crew and 15% Thai nationals. The room rate generates the majority of revenue (65%), with the remainder coming from in-house dining and banquets.