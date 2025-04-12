Thailand will cut tariffs on US corn imports, minister says

The country is among those in Southeast Asia hardest hit by US President Donald Trump's trade measures, with a much larger than expected 36% tariff. A 90-day pause on the US tariffs will give officials more time to prepare a response.

Thailand consumes about 9 million metric tons of corn annually, importing about 4 to 5 million tons, Pichai Chunhavajira said, adding that imports would have to benefit the country.

"The cost of American corn is cheap, making the cost of our animal feed lower."

US corn is subject to a 73% import tax, according to the Thai Feed Mill Association.