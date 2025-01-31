Thai Commerce Minister to negotiate with US on import tariff hike

This move came as Thailand was among countries at risk of the US import tariff hike at 10-20% due to a US$35.42 billion (1.19 trillion baht) trade surplus last year.

The US is Thailand’s largest export market, with an export value of $54.95 billion (1.84 trillion baht) in 2024, accounting for 18% of total Thai exports. Meanwhile, the US imported Thai products worth $19.52 billion (656.36 billion baht) last year.