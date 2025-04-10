Thailand Shifts Tourism Strategy Amid US Tariffs and Chinese Market Challenges

Thailand's tourism authorities are implementing new strategies to maintain international visitor numbers following the introduction of "Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs" on April 9th, 2025, while simultaneously addressing ongoing challenges in the Chinese market.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to emphasize the country's value proposition to counter potential negative effects on American tourists, while expanding efforts in promising European markets to compensate for a slowdown from China.

The TAT has assessed the potential impact of President Trump's new retaliatory import duties on Thailand's tourism sector and is determined to maintain its target of one million American visitors in 2025.

"Despite Trump's announcement on reciprocal tariffs, we are determined not to lower this target," stated TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool. "In the first three months of the year, we've already welcomed 320,000 American visitors, making them the eighth largest group of foreign tourists."

The authority plans to promote Thailand as a destination offering exceptional value for money, coupled with outstanding travel experiences and competitively priced goods to appeal to cost-conscious American travelers.

Rather than reducing targets for long-haul tourists, the TAT intends to boost numbers from particularly promising markets to mitigate risks associated with some short-haul markets experiencing a slowdown.

