Thailand's low inflation no obstacle to economic growth, central bank chief says

In an open letter to the minister, dated April 1 and made public on Friday, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said that going forward, inflation was likely to stabilise near the lower band of the 1% to 3% target range and could fall below in some periods.

The remarks come after inflation in March slowed to 0.84%, according to the Commerce Ministry, which forecast a drop to about 0.15% in the second quarter on softer energy prices.