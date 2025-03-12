BOT’s ‘skilful balancing act’ wins it ‘Central Bank of the Year’ award

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has been honoured with the “Central Bank of the Year 2025” award by Central Banking Publications, a leading global authority on central banks.

The accolade recognises the BOT’s exceptional stewardship of monetary policy, financial supervision and organisational management amid considerable economic uncertainty.

The organisers commended the BOT for its “skilful balancing act” in navigating global economic headwinds and domestic structural challenges. The bank’s ability to support economic growth while maintaining long-term price and financial stability was particularly highlighted.

Despite facing political pressures, the BOT has “safeguarded its independence” in making monetary policy decisions and implemented key reforms to modernise Thailand’s financial services sector.

The BOT has remained steadfast in its core mission: to preserve economic stability and prepare the financial system for the challenges of the future.

In late 2023, the BOT effectively normalised its monetary policy by raising the policy interest rate to 2.5%, marking the conclusion of the post-Covid-19 gradual adjustment strategy. This approach contrasted with the rapid interest rate hikes implemented by many other central banks.

In 2024, the BOT adjusted the interest rate back to its approximate neutral level of 2.25%. More recently, the BOT has reduced the policy interest rate by 0.25%, from 2.25% to 2%.

