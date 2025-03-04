Govt to overhaul lending system with new credit guarantee agency

The Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Thailand have drafted comprehensive legislation to establish a National Credit Guarantee Agency (NaCGA), Deputy Finance Minister Phaophum Rojanasakul revealed on Tuesday.

The proposed National Credit Guarantee Agency Act, comprising eight chapters and 132 sections, aims to transform Thailand's lending landscape and support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in accessing vital funding. Following recent public consultations, the draft legislation is scheduled for submission to the Cabinet next month.

"The NaCGA will serve as a crucial mechanism to reshape Thailand's lending system, strengthen entrepreneurs' bargaining power, and help businesses, particularly SMEs, access funding with financial costs appropriate to their individual risk profiles," Phaophum explained.

The agency will operate as a state body, though not as a government department or state enterprise. Its primary function will be risk assessment and provision of credit guarantees to borrowers, including non-bank entities and bond issuers.