Thailand Banks Cut Lending Rates in Coordinated Economic Boost

In a concerted effort to stimulate Thailand's slowing economy, the Government Savings Bank (GSB) and TMBThanachart Bank (TTB) have announced significant reductions in their lending rates, following the Bank of Thailand's policy rate cut on February 26th.

GSB revealed on Tuesday a 0.25 percentage point reduction in key lending rates, effective from March 5th to August 31st, or until further notice. The bank will lower its Minimum Loan Rate (MLR) for corporate clients to 6.65% and its Minimum Overdraft Rate (MOR) to 6.495%.

GSB Director Vitai Ratanakorn stated that the move aligns with the Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to cut the policy rate to 2%, aiming to create financial conditions that support economic trends and foster growth.