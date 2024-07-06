Jodd Fairs night market to open new branch in November

The decision reflects the operator's confidence in the country's tourism-driven economic growth and domestic purchasing-power recovery, it said.

The new night market also aligns with the plan to open a new branch in a new location after Jodd Fairs Rama 9's contract with GLAND, which is owned by Central Pattana Corporation, expires in December.

The new branch, Jodd Fairs Ratchada, will be located near the formal one. The night market on Ratchadapisek Road next to the MRT Cultural Centre Station covers about 2.08 hectares and houses more than 1,500 shops and restaurants. The area will accommodate 928 indoor shops and 798 outdoor shops.

According to Rod's & Son, founder Pairoj Roykaew has signed a 20-year contract with Property Perfect to relocate the mixed-use Jodd Fairs. The upcoming night market is designed to be a new lifestyle mall and nightlife hub in the heart of Bangkok.

Jodd Fairs' current plot at Rama IX Road will be returned to Central Group, which reportedly plans to build a 125-storey “Super Tower” on the vacant space, expecting it to be Thailand's and Southeast Asia's tallest building.

