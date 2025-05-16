Thai Commerce Minister meets with US Trade Representative in Korea

Thai Minister of Commerce Pichai Naripthaphan revealed that he met with Jamieson Greer, US Trade Representative, on the sidelines of the 2025 Ministers Responsible for Trade (MRT) meeting, held in Jeju, South Korea, on May 15–16.

During the discussion, Pichai presented Thailand’s policy proposals, which had been submitted in advance to US authorities. The proposals focused on strengthening the Thai-US economic partnership within a framework of mutually beneficial cooperation, while reaffirming Thailand’s role as a strategic economic and trade partner of the United States in the Asia-Pacific region.