Thai Commerce Minister meets with US Trade Representative in Korea

Thai Minister of Commerce Pichai Naripthaphan revealed that he met with Jamieson Greer, US Trade Representative, on the sidelines of the 2025 Ministers Responsible for Trade (MRT) meeting, held in Jeju, South Korea, on May 15–16.
During the discussion, Pichai presented Thailand’s policy proposals, which had been submitted in advance to US authorities. The proposals focused on strengthening the Thai-US economic partnership within a framework of mutually beneficial cooperation, while reaffirming Thailand’s role as a strategic economic and trade partner of the United States in the Asia-Pacific region.
“The US responded positively to our proposals, particularly Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, whose support reflects strong confidence in Thailand’s sincere and proactive efforts to advance bilateral economic cooperation,” Pichai said.
Thailand also expressed its readiness to begin formal policy-level negotiations on tariff issues in Washington, D.C., in the near future. The US side will confirm the official schedule, with discussions to be held under a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA)—a standard practice in US international negotiations.
The meeting underscored the Thai government’s commitment to proactive diplomacy, aimed at safeguarding national interests in the face of potential trade-related tariff measures, while fostering long-term economic collaboration between the two nations.
In a lighter moment, Pichai extended a warm invitation for the US Trade Representative to visit Thailand. Greer responded positively, saying he would be pleased to do so if given the opportunity.