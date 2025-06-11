Paopoom says it’s too soon for World Bank to cut Thailand’s growth forecast

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said on Wednesday that it was too early for the World Bank to lower its growth forecast for Thailand’s GDP, noting that the kingdom is still in negotiations with the US and that the government’s stimulus measures will soon be implemented.

Paopoom’s remarks came in response to the World Bank's forecast, which predicted Thailand’s GDP growth in 2025 would be 1.8%, down from the previous 2.9% forecast, citing economic conditions amid global uncertainties.

Paopoom explained that the factors influencing Thailand’s economic outcome are still variable, making it difficult for the World Bank to accurately forecast the country’s GDP at this time.