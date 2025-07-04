BRICS to launch guarantee fund to boost investment in member nations

The initiative, inspired by the World Bank's Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), is designed to address global shifts in investment amidst uncertainty surrounding US economic policy, the sources said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Brazilian officials view the new guarantee fund as a central element of BRICS' financial agenda while Brazil holds the presidency of the group. The fund is expected to be mentioned in a joint statement during the upcoming BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro next week.

The sources indicated that the guarantee fund has already received technical approval from member countries, and the final signature from BRICS finance ministers is all that remains. However, Brazil's Ministry of Finance declined to comment on the matter.