Foreign ministry on whether Vietnam intends to join BRICS

Vietnam always studies and considers the participation in international mechanisms based on the country's conditions and capabilities, the Vietnamese foreign ministry's spokesperson responded when asked about the possibility of joining BRICS.

At the regular press briefing in Hanoi on Thursday, she was asked about Vietnam's intention to join BRICS, following the announcement of new members to the interstate political and economic group.

Pham Thu Hang noted that, as an active and responsible member of the international community, Vietnam has been and will continue to actively and responsibly contribute to multilateral mechanisms, organisations and forums.