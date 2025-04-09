2025 Bangkok book fair draws 1.3 million visitors despite earthquake

The 2025 Bangkok Book Fair achieved its target of 1.3 million visitors, despite the event being closed for one day following the earthquake in Myanmar on 28 March, the organiser has announced.

Suwich Rungwattanapiboon, President of the Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (PUBAT), said the 53rd National Book Fair and 23rd Bangkok International Book Fair, held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, was a success and met its visitor target.

The event took place from 27 March to 8 April.

Suwich noted that although the event was suspended on 28 March, 130,000 visitors returned the following day, 29 March.