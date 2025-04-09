Thai-EU FTA talks progress smoothly, final deal expected by year-end: Pichai

Market Access Discussions Underway

Pichai also revealed that initial discussions have commenced on market access for goods. The first draft list of goods and services to be exempted from tariffs is expected to be proposed in early June.

In addition, off-round technical discussions will be conducted ahead of the sixth round of negotiations, scheduled for 23 to 27 June.

EU Commissioner Praises FTA Progress

Following the conclusion of the fifth round, Maroš Šefčovič, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Interinstitutional Relations and Transparency, sent a formal letter of congratulations to Pichai. He expressed his appreciation for the progress and reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to finalising the FTA by 25 December 2025.

EU Remains a Major Trading Partner

In 2024, the European Union ranked as Thailand’s fourth-largest trading partner, following China, the United States, and Japan. Bilateral trade between Thailand and the EU reached USD 43.532 billion, marking a 4.26% increase from 2023.