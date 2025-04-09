Thai-EU FTA talks progress smoothly, final deal expected by year-end: Pichai

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan announced on Wednesday that the latest round of negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Thailand and the European Union (EU) had made solid progress, with the final agreement expected to be concluded by the end of the year.
Pichai reported that Chotima Iemsawasdikul, Director-General of the Department of Trade Negotiations, confirmed the successful outcome of the fifth round of Thai-EU FTA talks, held from 31 March to 4 April. Both parties expressed satisfaction with the direction and outcomes of the discussions.
According to Pichai, the two sides reached agreement on two key chapters in the FTA:
These chapters form part of the foundational principles of the broader agreement.
Pichai also revealed that initial discussions have commenced on market access for goods. The first draft list of goods and services to be exempted from tariffs is expected to be proposed in early June.
In addition, off-round technical discussions will be conducted ahead of the sixth round of negotiations, scheduled for 23 to 27 June.
Following the conclusion of the fifth round, Maroš Šefčovič, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Interinstitutional Relations and Transparency, sent a formal letter of congratulations to Pichai. He expressed his appreciation for the progress and reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to finalising the FTA by 25 December 2025.
In 2024, the European Union ranked as Thailand’s fourth-largest trading partner, following China, the United States, and Japan. Bilateral trade between Thailand and the EU reached USD 43.532 billion, marking a 4.26% increase from 2023.