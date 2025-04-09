Thailand urged to respect free expression as US scholar faces lese majeste charge

The United States has called on Thai authorities to uphold freedom of expression following charges filed against a prominent American academic under Thailand’s draconian lese majeste law.

The US Embassy in Bangkok issued a statement on Tuesday, expressing concern over the legal proceedings against Paul Chambers, a political scientist at Naresuan University in Phitsanulok province. Chambers has been charged with defaming the monarchy under Article 112 of the Penal Code, as well as violating the Computer Crime Act.

“This case reinforces our longstanding concerns about the use of lèse majesté laws in Thailand. We continue to urge Thai authorities to respect freedom of expression and to ensure that laws are not used to stifle permitted expression,” the statement read.

The charges stem from a complaint filed by the Royal Thai Army’s Third Army Region, which accused Chambers of defaming or insulting the King, Queen, or royal heirs, and of importing false information into a computer system, posing a threat to national security or public order.