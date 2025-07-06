Thailand Eyes Economic Bonanza from Growing Elderly Population

Thailand is poised to tap into a colossal 3.5 trillion baht "silver economy" within the next decade, driven by the rapid expansion of its elderly population.

A recent study by the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), commissioned by the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), outlines the vast economic and social value to be unlocked.

The United Nations has already designated 2001-2100 as the "century of the elderly," defining it by more than 10% of the global population being over 60.

While this presents challenges like labour shortages and increased welfare burdens, it also offers significant opportunities for countries like Thailand.

Monthip Samphanthawong, Director of the Division of Human Resource and Social Development Strategy at NESDC, warned that Thailand will transition into a "super-aged society" in less than ten years.

However, she stressed that this demographic shift simultaneously creates an "unprecedented opportunity" for developing the "silver economy," both in terms of goods and services tailored to older individuals and by enabling seniors to remain active participants in the workforce.

TDRI senior researcher Nonarit Bisonyabut presented findings indicating that in 2023, elderly consumer spending in Thailand reached a substantial 2.18 trillion baht, projected to soar to 3.5 trillion baht by 2033.

Most of this expenditure is on household essentials and food. Furthermore, income from elderly employment is set to rise from 640 billion baht in 2024 to 880 billion baht by 2033, with an estimated 6.6 million seniors, or 37% of the total elderly population, expected to be working.

