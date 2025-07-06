Thai Finance Minister Dismisses US Tariff Rumours, Submits New Proposal

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Pichai Chunhavajira, has today strongly refuted circulating rumours that the United States is set to impose tariffs of 18% to 36% on Thai goods.

He confirmed that a revised proposal would be submitted to Washington before the looming 9 July deadline.

Speaking after discussions with the US trade policy working group, Pichai stated, "I can confirm that the news circulating about Thailand being subject to tariff rates of 18-36% is untrue."

He clarified that "Team Thailand" has not yet reached a conclusion on the exact tariff rate the US will levy.

The US side, he added, would officially announce all tariff decisions simultaneously, urging the public to await only these formal results.

