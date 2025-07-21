Alarm Bells Ring: Nearly 3,000 Thai Industries At Risk of Becoming \'Chinese Product Fronts\'

Thailand's economy is facing a concerning structural shift, with nearly 3,000 Thai industries at risk of essentially becoming fronts for Chinese goods, according to analysis by the Siam Commercial Bank Economic Intelligence Centre (SCB EIC).

The research indicates that the nation's economic structure is transitioning from a producer to merely a transit point in global supply chains.

SCB EIC revealed that Thailand's imports have continuously accelerated since 2020. This trend coincides with an increasing reliance on Chinese-made production inputs across several key domestic industries.

Between 2020 and 2024, the value of Thailand's imported goods expanded by an average of 10% annually, a rate higher than both GDP growth and export values.

This surge has pushed the proportion of imported goods to GDP to 53% in 2024, its highest level in 12 years, and has contributed to Thailand experiencing a trade deficit for the third consecutive year.

This structural transformation is clearly evident in China's rise as Thailand's number one trading partner, now accounting for over a quarter of total import value.

This is partly due to critical Thai industries such as steel, plastics, and automotive sectors increasingly relying on, and becoming integrated into, China's production supply chains.

Furthermore, Thailand has become a significant destination for China's surplus goods.

This, coupled with the growing popularity of online shopping and an increase in businesses that primarily depend on imported raw materials, has accelerated the continuous influx of foreign goods, particularly from China.