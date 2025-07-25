Thai Businesses Overhaul Cambodia Plans as Border Clashes Escalate

Thai businesses are scrambling to revise their Cambodia operations following escalating border clashes that began on 24 July 2025, with companies cancelling events, increasing stock reserves, and implementing emergency contingency plans.

The confrontation erupted at 08:30 local time near the Banteay Chhmar temple complex in Surin province, opposite Thailand's Mu Pa base.

Fighting has since spread to six border locations including Ta Muen Thom temple, Ta Krabey temple, Chong Bok, Preah Vihear temple, Chong An Ma, and Chong Jom, resulting in Thai civilian casualties.

The Royal Thai Air Force has deployed F-16 fighter jets to strike Cambodian rocket positions and destroyed Cambodian command centres, including the cable car system at Phu Ma Khuea mountain. Thailand's Foreign Ministry has announced a downgrade in diplomatic relations with Cambodia.

Thailand has closed all border crossings with Cambodia, disrupting trade worth 174.53 billion baht in 2024. This includes exports valued at 141.85 billion baht and imports of 32.68 billion baht through five main customs checkpoints: Aranyaprathet (Sa Kaeo), Khlong Yai (Trat), Chanthaburi, Chong Jom (Surin), and Chong Sa-ngam (Sisaket).

Thai investment in Cambodia, according to the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), totals $3.785 billion, employing 62,733 Cambodian workers, primarily in agricultural industries.