Thai Government Unveils Extensive Relief for Border Conflict Victims

The Thai government has announced a comprehensive package of relief measures for individuals and officials affected by the recent escalation of conflict along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The announcement comes as ministries coordinate a wide-ranging response, including financial assistance and a significant diplomatic downgrade.

Jirayu Huangsap, spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, confirmed that interim Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, has instructed relevant agencies to swiftly compile casualty figures.

This includes details of citizens and personnel killed, injured, and those who suffered property damage. This information will then be sent to provincial authorities to finalise numbers for immediate financial compensation and relief.

Initial aid will be drawn from the Prime Minister's Office Fund to provide immediate relief, with further comprehensive measures to be rapidly assessed and returned to the Ministry of Interior and Prime Minister's Office for approval.