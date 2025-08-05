Thailand\'s Monitor Lizards Tipped as Next Big \'Economic Animal\' in Luxury Leather

Thailand's Asian water monitors are being championed as a new "economic animal," poised to enter the lucrative 7.6 billion baht leather market.

The move follows a government decision that allows for the commercial breeding of the reptiles, which are native to the region.

The Kasikorn Research Center reports that the government's Wildlife Preservation and Protection Committee has approved a scheme for licensed individuals to breed the monitors, with breeding pairs costing just 500 baht each from the Department of National Parks.

This initiative aims to unlock the commercial potential of the animals in three key areas: leather, medicinal products, and meat.

The monitor lizard's hide is expected to command a higher price than traditional cow or buffalo leather, with a single square meter fetching between 4,200 and 14,000 baht.

This could significantly boost Thailand's processed leather export market, which was valued at around 7.5 billion baht in 2024.

A major selling point for the new industry is the monitor lizard's environmental credentials. Unlike cattle and buffalo, these reptiles do not produce methane gas during digestion.

This difference could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 3.4 million tonnes per animal per year, potentially giving monitor lizard leather a significantly lower carbon footprint than other animal hides.