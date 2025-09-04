BOT and NESDC launch Reinvent Thailand to boost economic competitiveness

Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, Governor of the BOT, stressed that Reinvent Thailand is not just about developing policies in an ivory tower or waiting for government aid, but rather about joint commitment.

"This project will act as a compass for guiding economic policy to elevate the country's potential in the long run," he said.

Danucha Pichayanan, Secretary-General of NESDC, added, "The long-standing structural problems cannot be solved by short-term measures or by any single agency. This platform will spark collaboration across all sectors, providing the momentum needed for Thailand’s economy to grow sustainably and compete globally again."

In its first phase, the project will launch pilot projects addressing urgent issues, with plans to expand into other areas.

The ultimate goal is to create continuity in policy that can be adopted by future governments to enhance business competitiveness, generate jobs, increase income, and improve the quality of life for all Thai people.