Thailand initiates safeguard investigation on polypropylene imports, says WTO

The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) has called on all relevant stakeholders, including importers, exporters, and interested parties, to submit evidence, documents, and opinions by October 1, 2025, following a significant surge in imports.

Polypropylene is a petrochemical product produced through the polymerisation of propylene gas, using catalysts and varying production conditions depending on the grade of the pellets.

Polypropylene is a versatile material used in the production of consumer goods such as packaging, food containers, construction materials, automotive parts, electrical components, durable textiles, and medical applications.

The end users of these products include packaging (both food and non-food), durable textiles (e.g., sacks, tarpaulins, nets, ropes), medical devices, construction materials, piping systems, automotive parts, electrical components, furniture, and household items.