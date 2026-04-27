ATTA warns Thai tourism faces double hit from baht and airfares

Thailand’s tourism industry is facing a double hit from volatile exchange rates and rising airfares, with foreign arrivals now expected to reach only 30–32 million in 2026, according to the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA).

Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, honorary president and senior adviser to ATTA, said the fluctuating baht had already affected spending by foreign tourists. The pressure has now been compounded by the prolonged Middle East conflict, which has dragged on for two months and pushed global oil prices higher.





He said the impact was feeding through to more expensive air tickets, adding that foreign tourist arrivals to Thailand were likely to fall further in the second quarter and that the weakness could extend into the second half of 2026.

Overall spending by foreign tourists has also changed. Shopping in Thailand has declined compared with the pre-Covid-19 period, when visitors were more willing to buy brand-name products, local goods, souvenirs and gifts.

Chinese tourists, once known for heavy shopping, are now more selective and tend to buy only consumer products that are not available in China. ASEAN tourists are still shopping to some extent because of their interest in Thai products, while European tourists generally focus on travel rather than shopping.



