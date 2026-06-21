Thai Helps Thai Plus spending tops 35bn baht as 5.5m use full benefit

Thailand’s Thai Helps Thai Plus 60/40 co-payment scheme has generated more than 35.66 billion baht in total spending, with over 5.56 million people already using their full 1,000 baht entitlement, according to the Fiscal Policy Office under the Ministry of Finance.
The latest figures, recorded at 11pm on Friday (June 19), showed that spending under the programme had reached 35.66 billion baht. Of the total, the government’s co-payment accounted for 20.59 billion baht, while consumers contributed 15.06 billion baht.
The figures indicate that the programme has continued to stimulate spending while helping to reduce costs for participating consumers.
More than 5.5m users exhaust THB1,000 benefit
A total of 26.04 million people have received the right to participate in the scheme. Of these, 25.35 million have already made successful purchases, representing nearly all eligible participants.
The Fiscal Policy Office also reported that 5.56 million people had already used the full 1,000 baht benefit available under the programme.
More than 1m shops join the scheme
Business participation has also expanded significantly, with 1.05 million shops successfully registered and ready to provide services after accepting the programme’s terms and conditions.
This includes 877,974 existing shops and 180,959 newly added businesses. More than 100,000 additional shops are still in the process of accepting the conditions and undergoing eligibility checks.
So far, 1.01 million shops have recorded successful transactions through the scheme across Thailand, reflecting broad income distribution to small businesses and local operators.
Food delivery spending tops 425m baht
The Thai Helps Thai Plus scheme has also allowed spending through food delivery platforms since June 15. In just a few days, spending through this channel reached 425.20 million baht, comprising 240.20 million baht from the government’s co-payment and 185 million baht paid directly by consumers.
Scheme aims to ease impact of energy crisis
Launched in early June, the Thai Helps Thai Plus scheme is aimed at reducing the impact of the energy crisis, which has affected people across all occupations and business operators in a sudden, severe and highly uncertain manner, with signs that the situation could be prolonged.
The scheme allows members of the public to register for 60/40 co-payment benefits, under which the government covers 60% of spending while participants pay the remaining 40%. The subsidy is capped at 1,000 baht per month for four months. However, the benefit must be used within each month and cannot be carried over to the following month.