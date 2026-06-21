Thai Helps Thai Plus spending tops 35bn baht as 5.5m use full benefit

Thailand’s Thai Helps Thai Plus 60/40 co-payment scheme has generated more than 35.66 billion baht in total spending, with over 5.56 million people already using their full 1,000 baht entitlement, according to the Fiscal Policy Office under the Ministry of Finance.

The latest figures, recorded at 11pm on Friday (June 19), showed that spending under the programme had reached 35.66 billion baht. Of the total, the government’s co-payment accounted for 20.59 billion baht, while consumers contributed 15.06 billion baht.

The figures indicate that the programme has continued to stimulate spending while helping to reduce costs for participating consumers.