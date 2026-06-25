Thailand outlines energy transition towards Net Zero economy

Energy Minister Akanat Promphan said at the "Energy Transition: Transitioning Thai Energy to a Low-Carbon Economy" seminar, hosted by Thansettakij under the topic "Thai Energy Direction and PDP 2026 Progress", that discussions on energy transition often focus solely on electricity.

However, it must not be forgotten that oil remains a crucial fuel driving the economy, given Thailand's strategic location connecting the region.

Both the industrial and transport sectors rely on it, with logistics and oil serving as key national costs.

In the future, the world may view Data Centres and artificial intelligence (AI) as the new fuel, but currently, the government must manage oil, electricity, and Data Centres/AI simultaneously.

Three factors driving Net Zero 2050.

Regarding the challenges and the Net Zero 2050 target, the Thai government is committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050, or in the next 25 years.