Tetra Pak analysis shows modernising dairy processing lines can cut emissions by up to 49%

Bangkok, Thailand, 22 April, 2026 — Modernising existing dairy processing equipment can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40-49%[1], depending on the type of line, according to a new study by Tetra Pak. Importantly, these reductions don’t necessarily require a full-line overhaul and use solutions that are currently on the market. The study also examined how improving existing equipment lines can lead to substantial cuts in emissions, product losses, and operating costs.

The new Dairy Processing Impact Assessment, independently reviewed by the Carbon Trust, uses a methodology aligned with leading international avoided emissions frameworks.[2] It quantifies the gains available from upgrading existing liquid dairy processing lines.[3] The study compares 2019 best-practice lines with potential emissions savings based on a modelled global roll-out of upgraded lines in 2025.

The global dairy sector plays a critical role in global food systems through the food and beverages it provides and the livelihoods it supports worldwide. At the same time, it is a significant user of water and energy and was responsible for 2.7% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2023.[4] Yet this context also opens the door to a significant opportunity. By optimising existing processing lines with solutions already available on the market, producers can enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and strengthen environmental performance without waiting for new technologies or undertaking full line replacements. These proven improvements offer a practical, immediate pathway to more resilient, resource‑efficient dairy operations.