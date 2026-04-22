Tetra Pak analysis shows modernising dairy processing lines can cut emissions by up to 49%

Bangkok, Thailand, 22 April, 2026 — Modernising existing dairy processing equipment can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40-49%[1], depending on the type of line, according to a new study by Tetra Pak. Importantly, these reductions don’t necessarily require a full-line overhaul and use solutions that are currently on the market. The study also examined how improving existing equipment lines can lead to substantial cuts in emissions, product losses, and operating costs.
The new Dairy Processing Impact Assessment, independently reviewed by the Carbon Trust, uses a methodology aligned with leading international avoided emissions frameworks.[2] It quantifies the gains available from upgrading existing liquid dairy processing lines.[3] The study compares 2019 best-practice lines with potential emissions savings based on a modelled global roll-out of upgraded lines in 2025.
The global dairy sector plays a critical role in global food systems through the food and beverages it provides and the livelihoods it supports worldwide. At the same time, it is a significant user of water and energy and was responsible for 2.7% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2023.[4] Yet this context also opens the door to a significant opportunity. By optimising existing processing lines with solutions already available on the market, producers can enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and strengthen environmental performance without waiting for new technologies or undertaking full line replacements. These proven improvements offer a practical, immediate pathway to more resilient, resource‑efficient dairy operations.
The study shows that modernising existing equipment delivers substantial efficiency gains, with average reductions of 47% in greenhouse gas emissions, 45% in water use, and 57% in product losses .[5] If these modernisations were implemented across global dairy production, this could lead to potential global carbon savings of up to 12.7 MtCO₂e or taking three million cars off the road.[6] Implementing water saving and recovery solutions, such as advanced filtration and cleaning in place (CIP) systems, could reduce water use in dairy production lines by up to 455 million m³ a year globally.
The dairy industry is a key sector for Thailand. In 2024, the country ranked as ASEAN's largest dairy exporter, with export value exceeding 19,600 million baht[7], particularly in UHT milk, ready-to-drink dairy, and yoghurt. The findings of this study therefore carry direct relevance for dairy producers in the country.
Rodrigo Godoi, Vice President, Processing Portfolio Management at Tetra Pak, comments: “For many dairy producers, improving efficiency while managing costs is a daily challenge. Our study shows that practical improvements to existing lines can reduce energy, water, and product loss, helping customers strengthen performance and lower total cost of ownership without major disruption.
“And with supportive policy frameworks and access to targeted financial incentives, these improvements can be scaled even further, helping producers overcome upfront investment barriers and accelerating progress across the dairy sector.”
The assessment findings underline the contribution that improvements to existing processing lines can make to more stable and resilient food systems. These reductions can be supported by Tetra Pak through a suite of market‑available upgrades to existing lines, including:
Surapong Kobpraditkul, Processing Director, Tetra Pak (Thailand) Limited, comments: “As Thailand's dairy sector continues to grow and compete regionally, this study gives producers a clear starting point for planning upgrades. Our team is ready to work with customers to assess their existing lines for capacity expansion and identify where targeted improvements can deliver measurable results, both in terms of cost and environmental performance.”
Veronika Thieme, Associate Director Europe at the Carbon Trust, comments: “Our food systems offer significant decarbonisation opportunities. Assessing avoided emissions is a powerful way to understand the carbon savings these solutions can deliver. By quantifying the avoided emissions from new solutions that can help the agricultural industry cut emissions, we create the evidence base needed to scale them.”
[1] Based on an avoided‑emissions / net carbon impact approach comparing 2019 Tetra Pak best‑practice lines with upgraded lines in a 2025 implementation context.
[2] The comprehensive, independently reviewed study compared 2019 Tetra Pak best‑practice lines with upgraded lines in a 2025 implementation context. The study was aligned with leading frameworks, including the World Business Council for Sustainable Development’s Avoided Emissions Guidance and the European Green Digital Coalition’s Net Carbon Impact Methodology, and the energy-related greenhouse gas emissions savings were reviewed by the Carbon Trust.
[3] Processing and filling lines for pasteurized milk, fermented yoghurt, indirect UHT milk and direct UHT milk.
[5] Comparisons are versus Tetra Pak’s 2019 best‑practice lines and are not intended as a wider industry benchmark. Results are based on modelled best‑practice scenarios and will vary by geography and specific site implementation, especially when implemented across thousands of lines.
[6] Compared to 2019 best‑practice lines. Figures are potential savings based on modelled global roll‑out in 2025. These are conservative estimates as they include solution emissions and do not yet convert water or product‑loss savings into avoided emissions. Based on the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator: https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator
[7] Ministry of Commerce, Thailand (February 2025); Nation Thailand, 6 February 2025: https://www.nationthailand.com/business/trade/40045955
[8] https://www.tetrapak.com/en-gb/solutions/integrated-solutions-equipment/processing-equipment/heat-pumps/integrated-heat-pump-system
[9] https://www.tetrapak.com/en-gb/insights/cases-articles/onestep-technology-provides-production-flexibility