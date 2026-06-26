Thailand pushes EU FTA talks towards key 9th-round breakthrough

Thailand has stepped up efforts to accelerate its Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with the European Union, with the aim of securing tangible progress in the ninth round of talks.
A Thai delegation led by Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun held high-level discussions in Brussels with senior EU officials, including Maroš Šefčovič and Christophe Hansen, alongside key members of the Thai negotiating team.
The discussions centred on advancing the Thailand–EU FTA, addressing sensitive agricultural issues and sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures, while laying the groundwork for a long-term strategic economic partnership amid global economic volatility.
Both sides agreed on the importance of closer economic and trade ties to enhance supply chain resilience, diversify trade risks and strengthen shared economic security. They also committed to pushing forward areas of the agreement where consensus has already been reached, with a view to concluding additional progress in the ninth negotiating round.
Negotiators exchanged views on key chapters including goods, services and investment, government procurement, SPS measures and intellectual property. While recognising differing levels of readiness and sensitivities, both parties agreed to pursue a balanced approach that protects public interest while maximising economic benefit.
So far, four of seven key negotiating areas have been concluded, including provisions on trade in goods (textual elements), technical barriers to trade, sustainable development and sustainable food systems. Remaining issues include rules of origin, SPS measures, intellectual property and market access.
The EU remains Thailand’s fourth-largest trading partner, with total bilateral trade reaching over US$45bn in 2025. Agricultural and agri-food trade alone is valued at around US$2.01bn, with Thailand maintaining a trade surplus in the sector.
Both sides confirmed their intention to maintain close coordination between negotiating teams ahead of the next round of talks, with a shared goal of advancing the agreement towards finalisation in the coming stages.