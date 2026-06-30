Thai Agriculture Faces Existential Threat Over Fertiliser Import Trap

Volatility Across the Agricultural Chain

The financial pressure on Thai farmers extends well beyond the fertiliser bag. Pharm. Nop Hawaree, chief innovation officer at Green Inno Thai Co, pointed out that escalating fuel costs are simultaneously driving up the expense of pumping water onto fields.

Furthermore, economic pressures continue to fuel the environmentally damaging practice of burning rice straw, as high haulage and transport expenses make selling the straw commercially unviable for individual farmers.



Drawing on the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s agricultural philosophy, Nop emphasised that sustainable farming relies on three core pillars: optimal plant varieties, healthy soil, and reliable water management.

However, with more than 70 million rai of Thai farmland remaining entirely dependent on chemical fertiliser formulas, volatility in input prices inevitably ripples through the entire agricultural economy and its connected commercial sectors.

Panellists acknowledged that emergency policy measures have yielded a very limited impact.

Dr Decharut criticised current government interventions, such as the "Blue Flag" fertiliser programme (also operating as the "Green Flag Plus" initiative), as being far too small in scale.

He noted that the subsidy covers only about 1 per cent of the total domestic demand, leaving the remaining 99 per cent of the farming sector completely exposed.

To establish a more resilient buffer during global crises, Dr Decharut advocated for the creation of a strategic national fertiliser stock mechanism, operating similarly to how the country manages its national oil reserves.

Breaking the Chemical Dependence

Suchol Kaewkohsaba, deputy director-general of the Department of Land Development, called for a coordinated shift toward organic fertilisers to reduce chemical input dependence and insulate the nation from future geopolitical shocks.

He described the Strait of Hormuz disruption as a clear structural warning sign.

"This situation is a lesson about chemical fertiliser," Suchol stated. "We have relied mainly on just two or three types. If we keep depending solely on chemical fertiliser, we may eventually hit a dead end."

While acknowledging that his department’s budget remains modest relative to the scale of the crisis, Suchol explained that natural soil contains between 14 and 17 essential nutrients.

By contrast, farmers typically replenish only three through standard chemical application, leaving the remaining minerals depleted and progressively degrading long-term soil quality.

To rectify this, he advocated for localised organic fertilisers developed via precise soil testing. While practical for smallholders, large-scale commercial operators have been slower to abandon chemical options due to their immediate convenience and perceived cost-effectiveness.

Suchol also singled out the outdated 1975 Fertilizer Act as a major regulatory barrier, arguing it must be revised to make it easier for the private sector to license alternative bio-based technologies. He added that while a proposed national fertiliser fund is a sound concept in principle, current statutory restrictions leave little room to implement it.

The Productivity Gap and Regional Pipelines

Phinij Jarusombat, chairman of the Thai-Chinese Cultural Council and a former government minister, asserted that genuine self-reliance is Thailand’s most robust defence against external macroeconomic shocks.

He noted that if the country manages its domestic resources efficiently, it will have far less to fear from international maritime bottlenecks.

Phinij expressed deep concern regarding Thailand’s lagging crop yields compared to international competitors. China currently produces up to 2,000kg of rice per rai, whereas Thailand averages just 640kg.

Similarly, in sugar production, Thailand yields 11 to 12 tonnes per rai, trailing behind Brazil's 16 tonnes and Australia's 15 tonnes. Without aggressive productivity enhancements, Thai farmers risk remaining permanently trapped in cycles of debt.

Describing fertiliser as an absolute "key to success", Phinij shared his own success in pioneering a hybrid organic-chemical blend that combines sugar mill by-products with cow and chicken manure and urea—a method that lowers input costs while successfully rehabilitating soil composition.

Looking at regional market dynamics, he observed that the rapid expansion of durian cultivation across Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia is now functioning as a major driver of Southeast Asian fertiliser demand.

On a macro level, global potash supply lines are shifting closer to home, with massive reserves currently being developed in neighbouring Laos by Chinese investors. This could provide Thailand with a highly accessible land-based source, reducing reliance on distant suppliers in Canada or the Middle East.

A Mandate for Structural Reform

The over-arching consensus from the roundtable was clear: short-term state subsidies and reactive price controls are no longer sufficient to safeguard Thai food security.

Whether through modernising the decades-old Fertilizer Act, developing regional potash reserves, scaling up organic adoption, or restructuring national regulatory frameworks, the panel agreed that Thailand requires a cohesive, long-term strategy to untangle itself from its total import dependency.

The roundtable concluded with a formal commitment to turn these industry insights into a comprehensive White Paper for senior policymakers. Taking immediate legislative action, Dr Decharut pledged to take the lead in Parliament to actively push for a revision of the Fertilizer Act.

The participants warned that the harsh lessons of the "Hormuz Shock" must not be allowed to fade once retail prices temporarily stabilise. The ultimate consensus was absolute: Thailand cannot afford to wait for the next global shock. If the state can successfully secure its baseline fertiliser foundations, Thailand's structural role as the "kitchen of the world" will remain resilient for generations to come.



