PM Anutin reassures Chinese firms over Thai investment expansion

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul held one-on-one talks and exchanged views with four leading Chinese companies on Saturday (July 18, 2026), namely Xiaomi Corporation, CHANGAN Automobile, InnoLight Technology and Eoptolink Technology. The key points were as follows.

Chinese companies remain interested in expanding investment

The Prime Minister said the meetings with leading Chinese companies showed that they were highly interested in investing in Thailand because of the country’s advantages, including its geopolitical position at the centre of ASEAN, its ready infrastructure and, in particular, an ecosystem conducive to investment.

These included clean energy, infrastructure, the electricity system, skilled personnel, government facilitation for investors under Thailand FastPass and BOI incentives.

Many companies are already investing in Thailand, and therefore plan to expand their investment.

Companies seeking to invest outside China were also interested in Thailand and considering the country as an investment destination.