SEC and Bank of Thailand working on digital securities ecosystem

The Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is working closely with the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to accelerate the development of the country's digital securities ecosystem.



The aim is to reduce costs and increase the efficiency of capital market activities by the second quarter of 2025, with plans to launch digital bonds to enhance liquidity and make it easier for retail investors to access investment.



According to SEC deputy secretary-general Jomkwan Kongsakul, the commission is currently amending the law and issuing a supporting legal notice to facilitate the development of the digital securities ecosystem.



This includes the potential adoption of baht-backed stablecoins and the development of a central blockchain system to connect the entire digital securities ecosystem.



"We believe that the SEC has a baht-backed stablecoin which is no different from or close to the BOT's Programmable Money, which allows private companies to issue securities to each other," said Jomkwan. "We will have to discuss with the BOT before giving an opinion on supporting the development of the digital securities ecosystem."

The SEC also plans to discuss with relevant parties, including the Stock Exchange of Thailand, the Thai Bond Market Association, and financial institutions, to determine their roles and responsibilities in supporting and developing the digital securities ecosystem.