BOI, SET partner to bring leading firms into Thai capital market for new economy

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Board of Investment (BOI), announced that on August 15 the BOI held discussions with Asadej Kongsiri, Director and President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), along with senior executives, to strengthen cooperation in steering Thailand towards a “new economy” driven by technology, innovation, competitiveness, and sustainability.
The BOI and SET agreed to leverage their respective tools to push forward two key strategies:
1. Encouraging leading multinational firms that have established operations in Thailand with BOI investment promotion in advanced technology industries to list on the Thai stock market.
2. Supporting existing listed companies to invest in value-added projects, upgrade production efficiency, and pursue sustainable growth, with joint benefits provided by both BOI and SET.
To begin, both agencies will pilot their efforts in three high-tech sectors that have seen strong foreign investment in Thailand over the past two years, including smart electronics and electrical appliances, electric vehicles (EVs), and digital industries.
Successful examples already exist on the Thai stock market, such as Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL and Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) PCL.
The SET will assist listed companies through growth planning, investor communications, and enhancing corporate visibility under its “JUMP+” programme. Meanwhile, the BOI will provide tax incentives under its Smart and Sustainable Industry measures for investments aimed at efficiency upgrades and sustainability. A fast-track service will be introduced for companies seeking to participate in both programmes simultaneously.
Narut emphasised: “In today’s climate of global uncertainty, the BOI and SET recognise the importance of strengthening Thai businesses and the economy. We must support existing enterprises to adapt, enhance competitiveness, and move towards sustainability, while also promoting high-tech industries to establish firm bases in Thailand. These new industries will be the engines driving Thailand’s long-term economic growth. We invite leading firms to operate here comprehensively — from production bases, R&D centres, and regional offices to business expansion through the capital market — supported by the close cooperation of BOI and SET.”
Asadej added that the cooperation not only provides new businesses with access to funding and opportunities to expand via the capital market, but also offers investors new choices in high-potential industries.
He further noted that BOI’s tax benefits under the Smart and Sustainable Industry framework, combined with SET’s JUMP+ initiative, will stimulate listed companies to develop their operations and advance sustainability — in business, governance, and greenhouse gas management. This aligns with SET’s mission to raise the standards and value of Thailand’s listed companies.