BOI, SET partner to bring leading firms into Thai capital market for new economy

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Board of Investment (BOI), announced that on August 15 the BOI held discussions with Asadej Kongsiri, Director and President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), along with senior executives, to strengthen cooperation in steering Thailand towards a “new economy” driven by technology, innovation, competitiveness, and sustainability.

The BOI and SET agreed to leverage their respective tools to push forward two key strategies:

1. Encouraging leading multinational firms that have established operations in Thailand with BOI investment promotion in advanced technology industries to list on the Thai stock market.

2. Supporting existing listed companies to invest in value-added projects, upgrade production efficiency, and pursue sustainable growth, with joint benefits provided by both BOI and SET.

To begin, both agencies will pilot their efforts in three high-tech sectors that have seen strong foreign investment in Thailand over the past two years, including smart electronics and electrical appliances, electric vehicles (EVs), and digital industries.

Successful examples already exist on the Thai stock market, such as Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL and Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) PCL.