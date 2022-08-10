The Masala Wedding Fair is back, and better than ever!

The two-day extravaganza, which is widely recognised as the largest and most popular Indian wedding exhibition in Thailand, will be held on Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21, at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park.

The fair will bring together a diverse selection of stakeholders involved in the Indian wedding industry under one roof, as well as plenty of entertainment and fun for the whole family.



The Indian wedding industry in Thailand is a thriving one, and despite the bumps in the road due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the industry has bounced back stronger than ever, with optimistic forecasts for the future.

Part of the reason that the industry remains evergreen in the country, which has been recognised as a world-class wedding destination by Indian couples from both Thailand and abroad, is because of the Kingdom's numerous advantages.



Combined with Thailand's world-famous hospitality, its wealth of five-star properties with cutting-edge amenities and facilities, and of course, its renowned cuisine, it's easy to see why Thailand has become one of the world's preferred destinations for Indian weddings.

As the wedding sphere continues to grow, so too does the average spend of an Indian wedding, in order to achieve the level of sophistication and grandeur desired by Indian couples. Now in its ninth year, the Masala Wedding Fair has been a key player in fostering this growth by continuing to promote Indian weddings in Thailand.