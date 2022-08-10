The Masala Wedding Fair is back, and better than ever!

The two-day extravaganza, which is widely recognised as the largest and most popular Indian wedding exhibition in Thailand, will be held on Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21, at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park.
The fair will bring together a diverse selection of stakeholders involved in the Indian wedding industry under one roof, as well as plenty of entertainment and fun for the whole family.
The Indian wedding industry in Thailand is a thriving one, and despite the bumps in the road due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the industry has bounced back stronger than ever, with optimistic forecasts for the future.
Part of the reason that the industry remains evergreen in the country, which has been recognised as a world-class wedding destination by Indian couples from both Thailand and abroad, is because of the Kingdom's numerous advantages.
Combined with Thailand's world-famous hospitality, its wealth of five-star properties with cutting-edge amenities and facilities, and of course, its renowned cuisine, it's easy to see why Thailand has become one of the world's preferred destinations for Indian weddings.
As the wedding sphere continues to grow, so too does the average spend of an Indian wedding, in order to achieve the level of sophistication and grandeur desired by Indian couples. Now in its ninth year, the Masala Wedding Fair has been a key player in fostering this growth by continuing to promote Indian weddings in Thailand.
This year, the Masala Wedding Fair will be held at the Thai Chitlada Grand Ballroom at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park.The sprawling five-star hotel, one of the largest properties in the city, was chosen specifically for its expansive and impressive event facilities, state-of-the-art equipment, and longstanding experience in hosting grand Indian celebrations.
In previous years, the two-day fair has attracted the attention of Key Opinion Leaders, influencers, and media from the Indian market, both locally and abroad.
This year, it is expected to welcome over 7,000 visitors and will have up to 90 local and international exhibitors showcasing all the goods and services one would need to plan a dream Indian wedding, as well as products suitable for brides and grooms-to-be, honeymooners, community members expecting to attend weddings in the near future, and experienced vendors and planners looking to expand their network.
In addition to unrivalled shopping opportunities for clothing, jewellery, and other accessories, there is a lot to enjoy at the Masala Wedding Fair, spanning a dedicated 'Kids Corner' for visitors with families; a 'Spa Corner' offering complimentary massages for those who want to take a break from their intensive shopping spree; and the best the city has to offer in mouthwatering cuisines from around the world, as well as skilled bartenders crafting a range of delicious refreshments from some of the country's top beverage distributors.
For a full weekend of fun, the event will also present plenty of live entertainment throughout the day, including musical numbers, dances, and singing performances, as well as an exclusive fashion show from one of Thailand's most sought-after Indian clothing designers. The aim is to appeal to all types of visitors, so the Masala Wedding Fair is inviting everyone to attend, and the admission is completely FREE.
As a one-stop shop for everything one would need to perfectly execute a grand Indian wedding, whether you're searching for your dream wedding venue, finding the perfect photographer to capture your once-in-a-lifetime celebration, or hunting for makeup artists, light and sound crews, or F&B options, the Masala Wedding Fair is where you can find these, and more.
Masala
Published : Aug 18, 2022
Published : August 10, 2022
Published : Aug 18, 2022
Published : Aug 18, 2022
Published : Aug 18, 2022
Published : Aug 18, 2022