Grab to participate in co-payment scheme phase 5

To support restaurant operators joining the programme, Grab is offering a commission reduction to 9% throughout the two-month period and a wide range of benefits, namely cash loan of up to THB 100,000 with a daily repayment plan, delivery discounts and in-app advertising space.

Alejandro Osorio, Country Head of Grab Thailand, said, "To help stimulate Thailand's economy and boost purchasing power, Grab has participated in the third and fourth phases of the government's 50:50 co-payment scheme, which has been well-received by both users and merchant-partners. The maximum sales growth of restaurants joining phase four of the programme with GrabFood increased by 13 times. With an aim to lessen the financial burden of merchant partners and consumers during the highly volatile economic backdrop, Grab will be participating in the fifth phase of the 50:50 co-payment scheme, which targets a total of 26.5 million Thais (the package includes a total of THB 800 per recipient, no more than THB 150 per day), as well as providing comprehensive support to restaurant operators through benefit programs and marketing campaigns throughout the programme duration."

For the fifth phase of the 50:50 co-payment scheme, Grab is offering various benefits to participating merchants, with details as follows:

Commission reduction for merchant-partners throughout the programme period: Restaurants registering between 17 - 19 August 2022 will receive a reduced commission rate of only 9%. In addition, merchants registering between 20 August - 31 October 2022 are still eligible to receive a commission reduction of 15%. This condition applies to orders made via the fifth phase of the co-payment scheme throughout the two-month period only (from 1 September - 31 October 2022)*.