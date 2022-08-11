Fri, August 26, 2022

Grab to participate in co-payment scheme phase 5

Grab Thailand, in response to the Ministry of Finance, announced its participation in the fifth phase of the co-payment scheme via its food delivery service in an effort to ease the impacts of the rising cost of living and stimulate spending during the economic slowdown.

To support restaurant operators joining the programme, Grab is offering a commission reduction to 9% throughout the two-month period and a wide range of benefits, namely cash loan of up to THB 100,000 with a daily repayment plan, delivery discounts and in-app advertising space. 

Alejandro Osorio, Country Head of Grab Thailand, said, "To help stimulate Thailand's economy and boost purchasing power, Grab has participated in the third and fourth phases of the government's 50:50 co-payment scheme, which has been well-received by both users and merchant-partners. The maximum sales growth of restaurants joining phase four of the programme with GrabFood increased by 13 times. With an aim to lessen the financial burden of merchant partners and consumers during the highly volatile economic backdrop, Grab will be participating in the fifth phase of the 50:50 co-payment scheme, which targets a total of 26.5 million Thais (the package includes a total of THB 800 per recipient, no more than THB 150 per day), as well as providing comprehensive support to restaurant operators through benefit programs and marketing campaigns throughout the programme duration."

For the fifth phase of the 50:50 co-payment scheme, Grab is offering various benefits to participating merchants, with details as follows:

Commission reduction for merchant-partners throughout the programme period: Restaurants registering between 17 - 19 August 2022 will receive a reduced commission rate of only 9%. In addition, merchants registering between 20 August - 31 October 2022 are still eligible to receive a commission reduction of 15%. This condition applies to orders made via the fifth phase of the co-payment scheme throughout the two-month period only (from 1 September - 31 October 2022)*.

Lending benefits to increase cash flow: Merchant partners who join the programme and have at least one-month transactions on the Grab platform with a minimum of THB 1,000 in monthly sales with GrabFood** are eligible to receive the quick cash loan with a daily repayment plan from Grab Financial Group. Grab also provides other special offerings, including a maximum credit limit of THB 100,000, a starting interest rate of 2.75% per month and a repayment period of up to six months.

Marketing and advertising support: To increase in-app visibility for merchants in the programme, Grab will provide a special in-app icon for 50:50 co-payment scheme restaurants. Additional benefit highlights aimed at boosting sales for merchants include a free delivery promotion throughout the programme period (available to GrabUnlimited package subscribers only) and many more. 

Restaurants interested in participating in the fifth phase of the 50:50 co-payment scheme via GrabFood can apply for the programme from 17 August 2022 onwards. The instructions are as follows:

Access the GrabMerchant application

Click 'Agree to Terms and Conditions in the What's New section on the GrabMerchant application home page.
Copy 'Merchant Code' from the merchant profile on the GrabMerchant application for the registration process on the Tung Ngern application and choose 'GrabFood as the delivery platform.

Receive 'Successful registration confirmation message' in the GrabMerchant inbox on the next day.

For more details, please visit:  https://www.grabmerchantth.com/5050-5

Published : August 11, 2022

