Eaton eyes growth in Thailand, Cambodia after Covid pandemic

He said the Covid situation prompted Eaton to be unable to focus on the Cambodian markets earlier but now it has held talks with major distributors and other partners with new marketing goals in the country. The talks drew a good response, he added.

Parinya said Eaton can now return to hold events and meetings with Cambodian customers but it still focuses on online marketing because its online marketing can reach wider groups of customers and the company can also easily follow up on prospect customers.

Currently, the ratio of online and offline markets in Thailand as well as Cambodia is 30 per cent and 70 per cent respectively, Parinya explained.

The Thailand country manager said Eaton eyed the company’s growth in his responsible countries this year at the rate of two times of the GDP.

Apart from Cambodia, Eaton also plans to expand to other AEC (Asean Economic Community) nations.

“We see opportunity and possibility to offer Eaton technologies to meet demands of target groups in AEC nations and Eaton will also launch new products to meet the markets’ demands,” Parinya concluded.



