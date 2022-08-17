Eaton eyes growth in Thailand, Cambodia after Covid pandemic

Parinya Phongrattanakul, Country Manager of Eaton Electric (Thailand) said Eaton is ready to expand its electricity management markets with switching products, power supplying equipment and uninterrupted power supply (UPS) products during the second half of this year.
Eaton is a leading power management company from the United States with advanced innovations. It has been established for over 110 years and is well-known for solutions for customers to manage power and machines with efficiency and safety. It has been servicing customers in 175 countries, including Thailand.
Parinya said Eaton has advanced products for segments of public utilities, high-rise buildings, hospitals, data centres, and industries. He said the latest innovations include smart EV chargers and products for micro data centre.
Now that the Covid-19 situation in the region has eased, Eaton has also returned to Cambodian markets after the company has earlier launched products and services there, Parinya said.
He said the Covid situation prompted Eaton to be unable to focus on the Cambodian markets earlier but now it has held talks with major distributors and other partners with new marketing goals in the country. The talks drew a good response, he added.
Parinya said Eaton can now return to hold events and meetings with Cambodian customers but it still focuses on online marketing because its online marketing can reach wider groups of customers and the company can also easily follow up on prospect customers.
Currently, the ratio of online and offline markets in Thailand as well as Cambodia is 30 per cent and 70 per cent respectively, Parinya explained.
The Thailand country manager said Eaton eyed the company’s growth in his responsible countries this year at the rate of two times of the GDP.
Apart from Cambodia, Eaton also plans to expand to other AEC (Asean Economic Community) nations.
“We see opportunity and possibility to offer Eaton technologies to meet demands of target groups in AEC nations and Eaton will also launch new products to meet the markets’ demands,” Parinya concluded.
Published : Aug 26, 2022
Published : August 17, 2022
