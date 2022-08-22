DUSIT further bolsters its food business as OR acquires a 25% stake in Dusit Foods

"As part of our company's three-pronged strategy for balance, expansion, and diversification, we have invested in food businesses that are not only related to our core hotel business but which also have high growth potential and cover the total supply chain. We expect all these food businesses to flourish under our alliance with OR, plus further opportunities to expand domestically and internationally."

Dusit Foods' investment portfolio currently includes Epicure Catering Co., Ltd., a leading provider of food and beverage services to the international school industry with a market share of over 70% in Thailand; The Caterers Joint Stock Company Limited, or 'The Caterers,' a leader in school catering and off-site receptions in Vietnam; and KAUAI, a popular healthy fast-casual restaurant chain from South Africa, which Dusit Foods brought to the Thai market and plans to expand across Asia.

Most recently, Dusit Foods concluded an agreement to acquire a 55% stake in Bonjour Bakery Asia Co., Ltd., which operates a state-of-the-art baking factory producing French-style pastry products in the Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate, Rayong Province, and its associated bakery franchise business, comprising more than 50 branches across Thailand and one in China.

Speaking on behalf of OR at the signing ceremony, Kawswat said that OR's past, present, and future are fully embodied in its new vision, 'Empowering All Toward Inclusive Growth.' This vision includes identifying opportunities for inclusive growth and focusing on collaborations that strengthen businesses and help them to fulfil their potential. Kawswat added that OR's ultimate goal is to reach inclusive growth and success in all dimensions amidst the uncertain global economic environment.

"Our alliance with DUSIT through Dusit Foods will enhance the potential of OR's lifestyle business, especially the food segment, which will benefit the outlets owned by OR and those we have co-invested in," said Kawswat. "One of OR's missions is to create an alternative food business model that facilitates convenience and comprehensively meets all the lifestyle preferences of multigenerational consumers. Following our focus on Outside-In growth, which includes seeking investment opportunities with partners in new markets, this new model will also allow us to flourish with other Thai brands, locally and internationally."

Kawswat said that DUSIT's business strategy aligns with OR's goal for economic prosperity aims to drive growth, offer career opportunities, and distribute wealth to partners and MSMEs by working directly with them.

"In expanding its business internationally, Dusit Foods aims to introduce 'Thainess' to the global arena, bringing benefits to both upstream and downstream food supply chains, as well as local communities, and we see huge potential for growth in this area," said Kawswat. "OR is now ready for businesses of all types and sizes to enter the OR ecosystem, and we're primed to transform into an Inclusive Growth Platform that combines business models and innovation to address problems faced by people, society, and the environment to have a positive, meaningful impact overall."