"BRAND'S Young Blood 2022" encourages blood donations

"BRAND'S Young Blood" project and National Blood Center, The Thai Red Cross Society, would like to encourage young volunteers between the ages of 17 and 22 to donate blood from today until 26 August 2022 and receive a BLOOD HERO t-shirt limited to 10,000 as a souvenir, in order to help to ensure sufficient inventory of quality blood supply for emergency needs during the on-going pandemic including assisting patients who require blood for operations or treatments as well as to assure that there is a strong, adequate supply of blood for every hospital across the country.

Please check the latest information on the campaign at www.blooddonationthai.com and www.brandsworld.co.th.

For questions or inquiries regarding blood donation as well as the national blood bank, please contact Blood Donors' Registration and Public Relations Department at 02-255-4567 or 02-263-9600 ext. 1743 or 1752.

T-shirt distribution and collection points:



