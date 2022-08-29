"Banpu NEXT" and "Apex Green" unfold capabilities of Smart Industrial Estate

Banpu NEXT is also an expert in solar installations with leading customers' portfolios across Asia-Pacific. The large solar floating project in Rayong province is a pilot project which enables the company to fully realize the benefits of using clean energy in response to the need of entrepreneurs within the industrial estate.

" We also have a plan to incorporate Banpu NEXT's solar system into more of our businesses under Apex Park in the future."

Sinon Vongkusolkit, Chief Executive Officer of Banpu NEXT Co., Ltd., said, "Banpu NEXT is determined to provide Smart Energy Solutions for Sustainability that meet customers' needs and continue to promote the development of smart cities. We are extremely delighted we are trusted and appointed by Apex Park to install solar floating within the Apex Green Industrial Estate. "

This collaboration aims significantly to drive the Apex Green Industrial Estate to become a smart industrial estate which is in line with the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand's guidelines and in response to the mega trend in business and industry sustainable development (SD) and the Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) principle practised by businesses all around the world. Such a collaborative effort is also to create the future of sustainable energy for Thailand based on Banpu's Greener & Smarter strategy.

"Our commitment in sustainability and space management for best benefits is incorporated into the design of the solar system which is ready to provide a total solutions service. The pond within the industrial estate is transformed into a clean energy source which creates more value yet does not affect the underwater ecology. "

The floats and the panel system are made flexible and resistant to water-wave or wind vibration. The solar panels are of high quality, able to produce high and stable electricity, resistant to humidity and erosion and safe. The distance between panels is also thoroughly calculated.

The digital platform and dashboard are also installed to allow the industrial estate to monitor the water quality, the water level, and the operation of the solar system in real-time 24/7. A team of experts are also on hand to provide advice as needed.

"We believe the solar floating project in the Apex Green Industrial Estate will be able to provide great value and sustainable growth for the customer's business, society, and environment and will at the same time contribute to the betterment of life of people in the communities."

Throughout the 20-year solar panel contract, the industrial estate is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 500,000 tons. The project will also help strengthen the renewable energy and energy technology businesses. Apart from the installation of solar floating.

" We also plan to implement other Smart Energy Solutions such as an EV fleet management platform, energy management system and smart safety platform in the industrial estate and other businesses under Apex Park so that they become Smart Business in the future," Sinon concluded.