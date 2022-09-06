4 types of decision makers in the digitalization age

1. Affluent Hybrid Shoppers

Young adults aged 25 to 39 years old, with high income. They prefer both human-assisted service and digital touchpoints. They are comfortable with switching communication across touchpoints during the interaction.

2. Reserved High Touch Seekers

45 years and over with medium income. Prefer human touchpoints, without having to switch communication across platforms. Digital touchpoints are less important for this group, and they tend to feel less safe with digital interactions.

3. Neutrals

Adults ages 30 to 44 years old. This group does not have a clear touchpoint preference but is less comfortable with switching communication across touchpoints during the interaction.

4. Low-Touch Digital Natives

24 years and under with low or medium income. This Gen Z group prefers to keep communications digital, with high confidence in digital interactions. Human touchpoints are less important for them.

For Thailand, results show that Affluent Hybrid Shoppers (59%) favoured switching between digital and human touchpoints, whilst Reserved High Touch Seekers (17%) were inclined to trust touchpoints with a human agent. On the other hand, Neutrals (15%) were reluctant to switch communication across touchpoints, and Low-touch Digital Natives (8%) were younger and leaned toward digital touchpoints.

While reaffirming how hybrid touchpoints are key, distinguishing between the unique needs of customer personas is another key factor in enabling positive CX. Therefore, catering to the diverse needs of these personas is crucial. In this age of digitalization, it is imperative to optimize the hybrid experience for customers based on their personal preferences. However, to enable this, organizations need internal capabilities to build flexibility and agility among their customer touchpoints.

Thailand, with its rising e-commerce trend, led by the Covid-19 pandemic and rising digitalization has seen a shift towards more and more omnichannel communication preferences among consumers.

This means that customers are now demanding a communication experience that combines touchpoints from both online and offline into one fully integrated platform.

To do this, brands can take advantage of tools such as a centralised omnichannel cloud contact centre solution, which will enable them to seamlessly integrate conversations across communication channels, accessible via one single agent interface. This in turn will help to streamline customer conversation for a better overall CX and customer retention.

All-in-all, technology plays a crucial role in determining positive CX in this modern day, where personas are diverse and customers are becoming increasingly demanding of their 'personalised' experience.

Therefore, investments in processes and tools to boost these services, both human-led and through artificial intelligence (AI) are key to achieving seamless communication, as well as synergizing capabilities of both machine and man for CX excellence and improved customer satisfaction.