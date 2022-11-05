Chinese people top list of foreign property buyers in Thailand, data shows

The value of the units was 12.11 billion baht, up by 26.9% compared to the same period last year, while the total area was 109,486 square metres, up by 27.6%.

He added that since the number of new properties available in downtown or business districts is reducing, second-hand units are being snapped up by foreigners, especially those from Europe, the US, Australia, Russia and India.

According to data available, the biggest buyers of condominium units in Thailand are from China, Russia, the US, UK and Germany in that order.

Those who spend the highest on property in Thailand are from China, the US, France, Russia and Cambodia.