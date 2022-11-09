Land prices continue to surge in Greater Bangkok suburbs

The REIC said the price of land near electric train routes also increased in the third quarter of this year on progress in construction and property developers announcing new housing projects.

The top five electric train routes where the land price has increased were:

MRT Purple Line: up 9.0% year on year, especially in Nonthaburi's Muang and Bang Bua Thong districts

MRT Pink Line: up 5.8% year on year, especially in Bangkok's Lak Si and Khan Na Yao districts

BTS Sukhumvit Line: up 5.2% year on year, especially in Bangkok's Chatuchak, Bangna, Phya Thai and Phra Khanong districts

MRT Yellow Line: up 4.7% year on year, especially in Bangkok's Prawet district and Samut Prakan's Bang Phli and Muang districts

MRT Brown Line: up 4.4% year on year, especially in Nonthaburi's Muang district and Bangkok's Lak Si district.

