Land prices continue to surge in Greater Bangkok suburbs
Land prices in the suburbs of Greater Bangkok are increasing due to the rising demand for housing development, the Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) said on Wednesday.
"Land prices in the suburbs of Greater Bangkok are not very high compared to the extremely high rates in the centre of Bangkok," the centre said.
The top five areas where land prices increased in the third quarter of this year were:
- Bang Phli, Bang Bo and Bang Sao Thong districts of Samut Prakan province - up 55.7% year on year
- Muang and Pak Kret districts of Nonthaburi province - up 42.8% year on year
- Muang, Lat Lum Kaeo and Sam Khok districts of Pathum Thani province - up 28.1% year on year
- Rat Burana, Bang Khun Thian, Thung Khru, Bang Bon and Chomthong districts of Bangkok - up 26.4% year on year
- Phra Khanong, Bangna, Suan Luang and Prawet districts of Bangkok - up 11.6% year on year
The REIC said the price of land near electric train routes also increased in the third quarter of this year on progress in construction and property developers announcing new housing projects.
The top five electric train routes where the land price has increased were:
- MRT Purple Line: up 9.0% year on year, especially in Nonthaburi's Muang and Bang Bua Thong districts
- MRT Pink Line: up 5.8% year on year, especially in Bangkok's Lak Si and Khan Na Yao districts
- BTS Sukhumvit Line: up 5.2% year on year, especially in Bangkok's Chatuchak, Bangna, Phya Thai and Phra Khanong districts
- MRT Yellow Line: up 4.7% year on year, especially in Bangkok's Prawet district and Samut Prakan's Bang Phli and Muang districts
- MRT Brown Line: up 4.4% year on year, especially in Nonthaburi's Muang district and Bangkok's Lak Si district.
Related stories: