Bangkok luxury pads up for grabs as Old Siam Plaza gets THB400m renovation

Developer Siam Sindhorn plans to turn the three-storey bazaar into a “lifestyle shopping and business hub”.

Established in 1993, The Old Siam Plaza is famed among Bangkokians and tourists as a treasure trove of Thai silk and traditional food and desserts.

The plaza’s architecture is also unique, having been modelled on the colonial-style buildings of King Rama V’s reign (1853-1910). It also boasts a prime location surrounded by the Tri Phet, Burapha, Phahurat and Charoen Krung roads.

The Old Siam shares the Phra Nakhon neighbourhood with Yaowarat (Chinatown) and Pak Khlong Talat (the flower market). It also has parking for over 1,100 cars and is close to Sam Yot MRT station.

Siam Sindhorn plans to “give a new look” to The Old Siam after three decades as a classic shopping centre for Bangkokians.

“The new Old Siam will be a hub of business, lifestyle, shopping and residences for modern people,” said Apichai Siridumrongphun, Siam Sindhorn’s assistant managing director for Commercial Building Business. It would also be spruced up to welcome more tourists visiting Bangkok’s historic Rattanakosin Island, he said.

Renovation work will cover 98,500sqm of service areas and 17,945sqm of the plaza and include rezoning to suit the needs of customers and businesses.