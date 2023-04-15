Bangkok celebrates Songkran in full swing while visitors flock to Siam Paragon to soak up the fun

The fun has been taking over Siam Paragon’s Parc Paragon, with a colorful event called “Siam Paragon Summer Ultrasonic 2023". Through a collaboration with Paramount Consumer, the globally adored yellow sponge animated character SpongeBob SquarePants and his friend Patrick Star are splashing the fun. Visitors enjoy vibrant under-the-sea installation art plus a fun ride from the seven-meter-tall SpongeBob slides, from today to 23 April 2023.

The event also features concerts from popular Thai and international artists daily until 16 April. The entertainment line-up kicked off with a special show from two heartthrobs "Gemini & Fourth.” Nadol ‘Bonz’ Lamprasert, Korean boy group 8TURN and vocalist Nont – Tanont and vocal talent Jeff Satur's also joined the staged. On 15 April, get up close and personal with URBOYTJ and a popular Thai girl group 4EVE will take their charm to the stage on 16 April.

After a long-muted Songkran festival in the country, Siam Paragon’s Songkran celebration will delight visitors with fun Thai New Year experience that makes the most colorful Songkran ever. Apart from the popular Siam area featuring key landmarks like Siam Paragon, Siam Center and Siam Discovery that are the top-of-mind destinations for locals and tourists alike, Bangkok also presents several water festivity spots, all flocked by thousands of tourists.

This Thai New Year will definitely mark a memorable experience and mark a positive recovery of the tourism industry that will stimulate the economy and boost foreign spending into the country.