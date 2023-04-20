Popular Pantip IT mall makes way for Asean wholesale food centre

It has been rebranded as “AEC Food Wholesale Pratunam”, an integrated wholesale platform that connects both online and offline wholesale experiences.

Wallapa Traisorat, chief executive and president of Asset World Corp Plc (AWC), which owns the project, said on Thursday that it would increase the potential for buyers and sellers to transact more conveniently, from product sourcing to delivery and payment.

Through the project, buyers and sellers of food products in the Asean Economic Community (AEC) – essentially the 10 Asean member countries – can be engaged in business negotiations offline at the premises on any day and via its online platform 24/7, Wallapa said.

She said AEC Food Wholesale Pratunam, which covers a gross floor area of 67,000 square metres, offers access to more than 600 leading operators of food products from around the world.

About 30,000 square metres of the building are allocated for retail businesses.